Argentine Canoeist Trains for 2021 Olympics in Girlfriend's Swimming Pool, Twitter Splashes Praise

28-year-old Rossi trains in his girlfriend's swimming pool with his canoe strapped to a pair of palm trees while he paddles vigorously in the water.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
Argentine wildwater canoeing slalom racer Sebastian Rossi has found an innovative way to continue his training amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The set-up is not ideal as he misses being out in the white water, but he says it's better than nothing.

The set-up is not ideal as he misses being out in the white water, but he says it's better than nothing.

Rossi's father was his inspiration who gave him basic kayaking lessons in a municipal swimming pool in Buenos Aires. He soon fell in love with the sport.

Rossi's unique way to keep his training on had social media cheering for him.

Some, however, found a funny side to it.

Trained by French coach Sebastien Perilhou since 2010, Rossi made his international debut in 2007, in Brazil's Foz Do Iguacu during the Pan American Championships. He went on to win a silver medal at the Pan American Games in Lima in 2019.

His eyes were firmly set on classifying for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, but his dream was dashed this year. He nevertheless remains optimistic and continues to train hard.

Argentina has reported 664 deaths from the virus with 22,794 infections.

(With Reuters inputs)


