Argument Over Public Parking Space Turns Into Physical Brawl in Gurgaon

An argument over parking a car at a public place escalated and turned ugly on Sunday night in Bhamrauli village near Sector 10A in Gurugram.

According to Hindustan Times, close to 30 people broke into the house of a former sarpanch and attacked his family which left five injured.

The police said that a gang led by Akash Yadav was behind the attack. Yadav aka Ashu, is a repeat offender involved in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and extortion.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Preet Pal Sangwan, said that the altercation took place around 9 pm when a villager identified as Joginder Yadav allegedly parked his vehicle at the village’s entrance near Akash Yadav’s house.

He was waiting for his cousins when a group of men asked him to move his car from the spot. Joginder resisted and said that it was public property, as arguments ensued the group of men allegedly started hitting him and his relatives.

The incident was immediately doused with the intervention of villagers who pacified both the parties and sent them to their respective homes. But it didn’t stop there soon after Akash along with few of his henchmen who were armed barged into Joginder’s house and started assaulting the family with rods and sticks. According to the police, both parties hurled abuses at each other and the situation escalated which led to Yadav firing around 30 rounds.

The incident was recorded by a local on his mobile phone and was also on CCTV cameras in the vicinity. One of the victims Neeraj Yadav said that Akash was holding a small handgun, he was accompanied by another person, his brother, father and mother and shot around 30 rounds out of which three hit two of his family. The attackers fled from the scene as soon as they raised an alarm.

The police said the former sarpanch family sustained grievous injuries - Manoj Yadav, 21 suffered a bullet injury, family members Sanesh Yadav, Parveen Yadav and Sumit suffered head injuries and were admitted to a private hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The police have registered a case under various IPC sections including an attempt to murder, rioting, rioting armed with deadly weapons, criminal intimidation, assault among others against four family members and unidentified men at the Sector 10A police station.

ACP Sangwan said the attackers have been identified from CCTV footage and police teams are on the trail of the suspects. They also recovered empty cartridges from the victim’s house and said the guns were of country make.