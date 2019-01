En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and People Can't Stop Facepalming

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

bro, ariana's tattoo... that's so sad... alexa, play best mistake pic.twitter.com/Tc3oW9cHdr — miri ♡'s yoongi (@mireyanotmaria) January 30, 2019

to be clear i’m a fan of Ariana Grande but her accidentally getting a tattoo in Japanese that says “small charcoal grill” instead of “7 rings” is genuinely one of the funnest things i’ve ever heard — ellie (@holy_schnitt) January 30, 2019

ariana grande after the translator lies to her and tattoos japanese barbecue on her finger pic.twitter.com/L2KUYtAs5T — perry / REGINAAAAA AND RICHIIIEEE DAYYY (@jinsO_Oul) January 30, 2019

I'M SCREAMING did ariana grande really tattoo the japanese kanji of bbq grill on her hand SIS.... 💀 — bria🌻 (@idkbria) January 30, 2019

While American pop star Ariana Grande has been riding on a high for the past few months with the record shattering success of her single Thank u, next in December 2018, and the successful release of its follow-up 7 rings, she had a bit of an oopsie recently. And while it's small, it's also permanent.The pop princess recently got herself inked with a Japanese palm tattoo, which she flaunted on her social media accounts, and which can be seen briefly in the music video for 7 rings. The singer has often posted images and clips of her studying the language, but apparently she isn't adept at it yet since her tattoo doesn't mean what she intended it to.In the since-deleted Instagram post in which she showed off her tattoo, she said: "This felt super good Kane Navasard (everyone thinks this a fake hand but it's indeed.... my hand."However, the singer's fans and others with a grasp of Japanese quickly pointed out that the characters she got inked with do not signify "7 rings" as she presumably intended. Instead, the Japanese characters now engraved on to her palm mean "shichirin", or a small barbecue grill.Grande herself acknowledged the mistake, writing in (now-deleted) tweets that she had in fact forgotten additional characters in the tattoo, thereby leading to the error. The acknowledgements included statements like "Indeed, I left out (the characters) which should have gone in between", "But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer through the whole thing next time", "also.....huge fan of tiny bbq grills" (sic).Maybe Google it first, Ariana; thank (yo)u next.