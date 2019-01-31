English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and People Can't Stop Facepalming
Grande herself acknowledged the mistake, writing in (now-deleted) tweets that she had in fact forgotten additional characters in the tattoo, thereby leading to the error.
Grande (Image: Reuters)
While American pop star Ariana Grande has been riding on a high for the past few months with the record shattering success of her single Thank u, next in December 2018, and the successful release of its follow-up 7 rings, she had a bit of an oopsie recently. And while it's small, it's also permanent.
The pop princess recently got herself inked with a Japanese palm tattoo, which she flaunted on her social media accounts, and which can be seen briefly in the music video for 7 rings. The singer has often posted images and clips of her studying the language, but apparently she isn't adept at it yet since her tattoo doesn't mean what she intended it to.
In the since-deleted Instagram post in which she showed off her tattoo, she said: "This felt super good Kane Navasard (everyone thinks this a fake hand but it's indeed.... my hand."
However, the singer's fans and others with a grasp of Japanese quickly pointed out that the characters she got inked with do not signify "7 rings" as she presumably intended. Instead, the Japanese characters now engraved on to her palm mean "shichirin", or a small barbecue grill.
Grande herself acknowledged the mistake, writing in (now-deleted) tweets that she had in fact forgotten additional characters in the tattoo, thereby leading to the error. The acknowledgements included statements like "Indeed, I left out (the characters) which should have gone in between", "But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer through the whole thing next time", "also.....huge fan of tiny bbq grills" (sic).
Maybe Google it first, Ariana; thank (yo)u next.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The pop princess recently got herself inked with a Japanese palm tattoo, which she flaunted on her social media accounts, and which can be seen briefly in the music video for 7 rings. The singer has often posted images and clips of her studying the language, but apparently she isn't adept at it yet since her tattoo doesn't mean what she intended it to.
In the since-deleted Instagram post in which she showed off her tattoo, she said: "This felt super good Kane Navasard (everyone thinks this a fake hand but it's indeed.... my hand."
However, the singer's fans and others with a grasp of Japanese quickly pointed out that the characters she got inked with do not signify "7 rings" as she presumably intended. Instead, the Japanese characters now engraved on to her palm mean "shichirin", or a small barbecue grill.
Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62— *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019
bro, ariana's tattoo... that's so sad... alexa, play best mistake pic.twitter.com/Tc3oW9cHdr— miri ♡'s yoongi (@mireyanotmaria) January 30, 2019
to be clear i’m a fan of Ariana Grande but her accidentally getting a tattoo in Japanese that says “small charcoal grill” instead of “7 rings” is genuinely one of the funnest things i’ve ever heard— ellie (@holy_schnitt) January 30, 2019
ariana grande after the translator lies to her and tattoos japanese barbecue on her finger pic.twitter.com/L2KUYtAs5T— perry / REGINAAAAA AND RICHIIIEEE DAYYY (@jinsO_Oul) January 30, 2019
I'M SCREAMING did ariana grande really tattoo the japanese kanji of bbq grill on her hand SIS.... 💀— bria🌻 (@idkbria) January 30, 2019
Grande herself acknowledged the mistake, writing in (now-deleted) tweets that she had in fact forgotten additional characters in the tattoo, thereby leading to the error. The acknowledgements included statements like "Indeed, I left out (the characters) which should have gone in between", "But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer through the whole thing next time", "also.....huge fan of tiny bbq grills" (sic).
Ariana’s response: pic.twitter.com/u5iulVkfKl— Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019
Maybe Google it first, Ariana; thank (yo)u next.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
- 'You Can Never Repay Your Parent's Debts': Bengali Bride Challenges Farewell Ritual In Best Way Possible
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results