Ariana Grande Has a Doppelgänger and This is What She Had to Say About Her Internet Twin

It is common for fans to imitate their favourite singer or actors.

But there are times when the Internet goes one step ahead and unearths doppelgänger of celebrities.

This time, it's the singer-songwriter Ariana Grande’s look-alike, who has sent social media in a frenzy.

Popular teen TikToker, Paige Neimann, who shares similar facial features as Ariana Grande -- has been noticed by the pop singer herself.

The teen has her Instagram account full of pictures similar to Grande and with the right kind of makeup, Paige looks just like her.

Take a look:

Reacting to her doppelgänger, Grande finally reacted to Paige’s resemblance to her and wrote, “I just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart for real !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. 😭 i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Where some fans joked that Grande should be worried, others were in appreciation of Paige.

One user wrote, “she’s actually so sweet! she’s 14-15 (i can’t remember which one), and she was always told that she looks like you, so she just learned how to do makeup like yours! it’s not like she has gone out of her way to get surgeries and such. it’s sad how much hate she gets.”

