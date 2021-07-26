CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ariarne Titmus's Coach's Wild Celebration After Olympics Win Inspires Meme Fest
1-MIN READ

Ariarne Titmus's Coach's Wild Celebration After Olympics Win Inspires Meme Fest

Ariarne Titmus's coach Dean Boxall went wild with his celebrations in the stands. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Adrian_Arciuli )

While Ariarne Titmus celebrated calmly after beating five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, her coach Dean Boxall went wild with his celebrations in the stands.

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus beat five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky of the US to take home the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Monday. A world record holder, Ledecky has been the dominant force in women’s swimming for years since winning the 800 free at the 2012 London Games and several other golds at Rio de Janeiro four years later. While Titmus was happy after her win and celebrated calmly, it seemed like her coach, Dean Boxall was the happiest as he went wild with his celebrations in the stands.

Boxall’s wild celebrations of course attracted some funny reactions on Twitter.

Titmus will face Ledecky in the pool in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle later.

first published:July 26, 2021, 11:46 IST