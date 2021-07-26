Ariarne Titmus's Coach's Wild Celebration After Olympics Win Inspires Meme Fest

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus beat five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky of the US to take home the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Monday. A world record holder, Ledecky has been the dominant force in women’s swimming for years since winning the 800 free at the 2012 London Games and several other golds at Rio de Janeiro four years later. While Titmus was happy after her win and celebrated calmly, it seemed like her coach, Dean Boxall was the happiest as he went wild with his celebrations in the stands.

Boxall’s wild celebrations of course attracted some funny reactions on Twitter.

Ariarne Titmus’s coach after she beat Katie Ledecky in the 400m free 😂 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7vypTbv1sZ— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) July 26, 2021

Live look at Australian swim coach Dean Boxall pic.twitter.com/KNf1Frl88I— Michael Jett (@MichaelRyanJett) July 26, 2021

When you get a slot on CoWIN https://t.co/N4XCTYipiA— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 26, 2021

I’ll have what Dean Boxall is having. pic.twitter.com/LlQoQ0cwWv— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 26, 2021

It feels like we’re going to need Matthew McConaughey to play Dean Boxall in some sort of movie— Tom Eschen (@TomEschenJr) July 26, 2021

I need to drink with Dean Boxall. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/7t4hhTM1mj— Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) July 26, 2021

Please install a Dean Boxall cam for all future Titmus races. pic.twitter.com/m4Tr9BtAcc— Justin Birnbaum (@JustBirny) July 26, 2021

Ariarne Titmus’ coach, Dean Boxall channeling his inner Batista with this one. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/HQgBaxkjGC— Sam Watson (@Sam_Watson12) July 26, 2021

We need Dean Boxall to call Pfizer, immediately, and sort out some more vaccine. https://t.co/PNLcyWR4Nx— Adam Harvey (@adharves) July 26, 2021

People! Get yourself someone in your corner who will cheer for you through life like a poolside Dean Boxall https://t.co/o04ZWl26c9— Erin Somerville (@erinbsomerville) July 26, 2021

Titmus will face Ledecky in the pool in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here