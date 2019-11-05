Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Panipat’ Trailer is Out and the Internet Already Wants a Refund

Fans have waited long with their anticipation of the trailer, more after the first look of the characters, which were dropped yesterday.

November 5, 2019
Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Panipat’ Trailer is Out and the Internet Already Wants a Refund
The buzz surrounding Arjun Kapoor's upcoming release Panipat has been high. Fans have been waiting for the trailer of the Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt starrer directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, ever since the first look of the characters dropped on Monday.

The film stars Kriti and Arjun in the lead roles as Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. A bearded and smoky-eyed Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

While expectations were high from the the film, thanks to Gowarikar who has previously given us gems like Lagaan (2001) Swades (2004)and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), the trailer did not meet fans' expectations, many of whom expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

However, on Twitter, even pain is expressed with a pinch of memes.

