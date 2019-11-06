Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Panipat’ Trailer is Out and the Internet Already Wants a Refund

The buzz surrounding Arjun Kapoor's upcoming release Panipat has been high. Fans have been waiting for the trailer of the Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt starrer directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, ever since the first look of the characters dropped on Monday.

The film stars Kriti and Arjun in the lead roles as Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. A bearded and smoky-eyed Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

While expectations were high from the the film, thanks to Gowarikar who has previously given us gems like Lagaan (2001) Swades (2004)and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), the trailer did not meet fans' expectations, many of whom expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

I was waiting for this trailer and I actually wanted to like this one but Arjun Kapoor is disappointing, he lacks aggression of a warrior and that attitude and also he doesn't like anything like a historic warrior. Casting felt bad and the rest is okish.#PanipatTrailer #Panipat pic.twitter.com/eHvzcrqEkU — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) November 5, 2019

I can’t believe that Bollywood canceled Imran Khan but Arjun Kapoor still getting movies pic.twitter.com/uxEvBOcF4T — . (@Stanbolly) November 5, 2019

However, on Twitter, even pain is expressed with a pinch of memes.

Arjun kapoor is playing Ranveer Singh of Bajirao Mastani and Sanjay Dutt is playing Ranveer Singh of Padmaavat. #PanipatTrailer — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 5, 2019

EMI installment to Middle class People : #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/egyoivCSgD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 5, 2019

Pic1- Parvati bai fighting Pic2- woman behind chhamak Challo #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/8XSvByks53 — Priyaranjan (@Priyaranjan118) November 5, 2019

