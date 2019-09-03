Armed Mob Threatens 'Popeyes' Employees over Sold-out Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes chicken sandwiches are such a hit that an armed group of people tried to storm the fast-food chain’s outlet in Houston.

Employees told ABC News that a mob of two women and three men tried to barge their way into the restaurant after they were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches had been sold out.

One of the men was carrying a gun but a restaurant worker was able to lock the riled would-be-customers out.

The group left a baby accompanying them inside their black SUV.

No injuries were reported in the incident which happened on Monday night.

Police was called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 pm and are working on a description of the suspects.

Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019

Earlier this week, Popeyes stirred a social media storm after telling customers that they were sold out of the sandwiches but would soon be back.

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory," the fast-food chain said in a statement.

"As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

People trying to make they own Popeyes spicy fried chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/51VXN3ZaKI — Academy Award Winner for Loser Scene (@realprinceblue) August 27, 2019

How soon? A week, two weeks, 10 years???? — Ash (@ashleigh_jax) August 27, 2019

We. Feel. This.Don't lose hope, we're coming back with it soon. — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

