Armed Mob Threatens 'Popeyes' Employees over Sold-out Chicken Sandwiches

No injuries were reported in the incident which happened on Monday night in popular fast-food chain’s outlet in Houston.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Armed Mob Threatens 'Popeyes' Employees over Sold-out Chicken Sandwiches
Image tweeted by Houston Police / @houstonpolice.
Popeyes chicken sandwiches are such a hit that an armed group of people tried to storm the fast-food chain’s outlet in Houston.

Employees told ABC News that a mob of two women and three men tried to barge their way into the restaurant after they were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches had been sold out.

One of the men was carrying a gun but a restaurant worker was able to lock the riled would-be-customers out.

The group left a baby accompanying them inside their black SUV.

No injuries were reported in the incident which happened on Monday night.

Police was called to the restaurant on Scott Street and Corder just after 9 pm and are working on a description of the suspects.

Earlier this week, Popeyes stirred a social media storm after telling customers that they were sold out of the sandwiches but would soon be back.

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory," the fast-food chain said in a statement.

"As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

