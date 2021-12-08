Armenian Artist Sells Her Ovarian Egg as NFT, Hopes to Gift a Child Born From Art

Adding onto the theory that most things under the sun can now be sold as an NFT, an Armenian artist is selling a non-fungible token of her ovarian eggs. The 42-year-old artist, Narine Arakelian, is selling a painting called “Live" that contains a contract embedded in it which promises that the buyer will get one of her ovarian eggs, reported Page Six. With this, she hopes to help out a couple that has had trouble conceiving a child and that such a couple would give birth to a child with her egg. “I am so happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork. It’s a beautiful act of creativity to give the gift of art and life," the report quoted her as saying. Echoing artists who often speak of the act of creation as birth, Arakelian said that she considers all of her artwork as her children, and this one is actually set to bring a child into the world.

While Arakelian clarified that the child so born will be a flesh and blood child and not an artwork, it’s cool to think that this child could actually boast of having been born from art. Arakelian thinks her artwork would hold a special place for the couple that buys it because it will have been the one to bring their child into existence. Her triptych “Love, Hope, Live" is on exhibition at Art Basel Miami Beach. NFTs in general were all the rage at the exhibition, Page Six reported.

Novel things keep getting added to the NFT list all over the world. Recently, Universal Music Group NV announced that it is combining NFTs and the metaverse in collaboration with collector Jimmy McNelis. Four of McNelis’ NFTs are set to constitute the band called ‘Kingship’. The eccentric band members are the brooding music stereotype down to the T too, except the minor part where they’re not human beings. They are a group of four apes- three of them really bored, and one is a mutant ala X-Men. The collection is called the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Kingship is all set to perform in virtual spaces of the metaverse, including video games, virtual reality applications and their music will be released on streaming services.

