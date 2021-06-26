Armpit Sniffer to Dog Food Taster: What are the Weirdest Jobs in the World?

In the present world, where products and industries exist in every field you can think of, you may not be surprised if a bizarre job you made up in your mind might actually exist. As it turns out, some weird jobs do exist that you cannot even think that people can be paid for. Could you imagine smelling armpits or taste-testing pet foods?

1. Boyfriend or girlfriend on rent:

If you work for one of a selection of Japanese websites that work in the “simulate romance” industry, you will be paid for pretending to be the boyfriend or girlfriend of a customer. Rented partners also go out on dates with the customers. However, all the expense is always paid by the client.

2. Sleep Interns:

For people who would give away the world for just sleeping if their needs are taken care of, getting paid to sleep can be a dream job. Guess what? The job actually exists. Many sleep companies, such as Wakefit which makes mattresses, employ people for sleeping and assessing the sleep quality their product can offer.

3. Armpit sniffer:

Yes, a job as weird as this exists. It is not as hard to guess which companies would hire people for sniffing armpits — deodorant companies. Professional sniffers make money for sniffing and judging the odour. Usually, an odour judge sniffs 60 armpits an hour to evaluate the quality of a deodorant.

4. Pet-food taster:

Pet-food companies hire taste experts to ensure their product is tastier than their rivals. While being a taste judge in a human food company sounds exciting, a job to taste pet food sounds weird, doesn’t it?

5. Professional hugger and cuddlers:

Finding a partner that can meet your cuddling needs is not so easy. Apparently, hugs too are not so easy to find as some people might think. Some companies capitalise on these basic human needs of physical touch and connection. A professional in this industry can offer hugs, cuddling and snuggling services for about from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,500 an hour.

6. Professional mourners:

While you could still imagine a hired wedding guest, hiring people to mourn and cry at a funeral seems weird. However, in some traditions, a loud funeral means a better afterlife for the dead, hence professional mourners can be hired.

7. Passenger Pushers:

As weird as it might sound, Japanese rail platforms hire professional pushers that make sure passengers board and get off the crowded trains. The pushers also take care of their safety.

8. Queue stander:

When you have to stand in really long lines, professional queue standers can come to the rescue. Professional pushers will stand in a line until your turn comes, yes you need to pay them money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here