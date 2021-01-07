'It's a Baby Boy': Army Carries Pregnant Woman to Hospital in Knee-Deep Snow in Kashmir

At almost midnight on January 5, army personnel in Karalpura in Kupwara, Kashmir received a distress call from a man whose wife had just gone into labour and had no means to get to the hospital owing to heavy snowfall.

The season's first snowfall lashed the plains of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall.

Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh from Pharkian village in Kashmir told the Army that he was unable to reach either the community health service vehicle or local transport. Having understood the gravity of the situation, army personnel arrived on spot with medical staff. They escorted the woman and her family for 2 km in knee deep snow. Once a clearing was reached, the woman was rushed to the Karalpura hospital where staff had been informed in advance about her situation.

A little while later, the woman gave birth to a baby boy.

A video of the army personnel carrying the woman on a stretcher was posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense department.

News18 has been able to access photos of the incident.

As reported, till now, a sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a woman were killed because of the heavy snowfall in Kashmir. More than 100 structures have been damaged because of the continuous snowfall across the state. An incident of houses collapsing due to the snowfall was also caught on camera.

A similar incident had been reported by PTI in January 2020. A 'Khairiyat' (welfare) team of the army posted in a north Kashmir village rescued a woman with pregnancy-related complications by carrying her for many kilometres in waist-deep snow and ensured that she reached the hospital in time to give birth to a healthy baby.

The team received a call on Tuesday from a distraught Riyaz Mir, a resident of Dard Pora village near Tangmarg area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, saying his wife was in labour and the family was unable to take her to the hospital because of heavy snowfall, an army source said.

The woman, Shamima, had developed severe pregnancy-related complications due to which both her and the unborn baby's lives were in danger.

Following the call, the base commander located at Uplona village lost no time and trekked nearly five kilometres along with a resident medical officer to reach the family.