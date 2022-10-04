Army Felicitates 100-year-old Ex-drill Instructor On His Birthday, Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video

The commitment of army officers is just exemplary. They may retire from the services, but they never give up the army’s way of living. And this recent video posted by Industrialist Anand Mahindra is a testament to this fact. Mahindra, on October 3, posted a video of the 100th birthday celebration of a former army drill instructor, Sub Major Swamy. Despite being barely able to stand up on his own, Sub Major Swamy’s commitment to the army and its rituals is just inspiring. Posting the video Mahindra said that he had “goosebumps” watching the former drill instructor salute the passing parade. . The now-viral video shows, a group of officers helping the former drill instructor in getting down from his car.

The retired officer is then moved to a wheelchair and taken towards the main venue for his 100th birthday celebration. After a few frames, he can be seen standing with some help and saluting the passing parade.

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy, being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted. This is my Monday Motivation,” Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption.

The video has moved the internet, garnering a range of reactions online. One of the users wrote, “We salute Major Swami for the salute he has done at age of 100. Salute as well to Gen Bakshi who is making him comfortable to sit in the chair. Nothing to beat Indian army respects.”

Another user replied “Indeed, in the finest traditions of the Madras Sappers and the Indian Army. My elder brother and both my nephews also went under his ‘drill’. Respect!”

One more user added, “At 100 the way he holds his head high and his firm salute…is truly inspiring. Thanks for sharing, sir.”

The southern Command of the Indian Army also shared a set of photos of the unveiling of the bust of “Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd” by the man himself.

The facilitating event was organised by the Madras Sappers in Bengaluru on September 30.

