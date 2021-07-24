Army Man Demands Tortoise with 21 Toenails and Black Labrador as Dowry, Booked

On Tuesday, an FIR was lodged against an Aurangabad man and his family for reportedly demanding as dowry a tortoise with 21 toenails and a black Labrador. The family is accused of deceit and criminal breach of trust. According to Osmanpura police, the man got engaged to a woman on February 10 this year at a venue in the Ramanagar area, which is under their domain.

According to the police, in February of this year, the man, an Indian Army jawan from Nashik, reportedly got engaged with the woman. The bride’s family paid the groom’s family Rs 2 lakh in cash and 10 gram of gold as dowry prior to the engagement. As per the reports, the bride-to-be’s family also alleges that the man and his family took Rs. 10 lakh guaranteeing her a permanent government post, something she never received.

The uncommon reptile that is said to bring good fortune and wealth to the owner, sells for approximately Rs 5 -10 lakh in the market, which was beyond of reach for the girl’s father. According to the Times of India, there was a conflict between the families after the girl’s father informed them that they cannot afford it. The wedding was then called off, and the girl’s family demanded that the man’s family refund the money and jewels they had given.

“The bride’s family expressed helplessness to meet the demands, after which the groom’s family called off the marriage. The bride’s 55-year-old father approached us and we lodged an FIR under sections 420, 406 and 34 of IPC for criminal breach of trust and cheating against the groom and his family members. We may add more sections after investigation,” Sadhna Avhad, police sub-inspector investigating the case told The Indian Express.

