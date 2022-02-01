The video of an Indian Army officer being sent off with a heartwarming military tradition is going viral. The video posted by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon on Twitter shows him being lifted and swung in a chair by his colleagues who are singing “He was a jolly good fellow…so say all of us". It was the last working day for the officer who had served as the Commander of Chinar Corps in Jammu and Kashmir. The video marked the end of an illustrious career and netizens thanked the officer for his service.

“He is a Jolly Good Fellow. Hope So. Jai Hind."

“Such a lovely moment…Immense gratitude for your service for the Nation sir..we are safe because of you …JaiHind."

“Love the bit where you’re singing along hahahaha this was my absolute favourite thing growing up."

“your life is precious to us; we salute your dedication and honesty. Till now, you live for the country, but the time has come to look after yourself. Take care and happy retirement."

“Thank your sir. We are safe because of people like you. Will always remember this line- ‘Kitne Ghazi aaye, Kitne Ghazi gaye’.

Happy retirement life sir & Good luck for your second innings. Jai Hind."

“The military version: ‘He is jolly good fellow. He is jolly good fellow, so say all of us …’ Happy retirement Sir. Thank you for serving the nation. Once a soldier, always a soldier."

The retired officer has been giving glimpses of his last days of service. He posted a photo of his wearing his combat dress one last time.

“Combat Dress … the one I wore for decades … Wearing it for the one last time. Nostalgic. Jai Hind."

“Handed over to a newly promoted Regimental Officer. It’s an old Regimental tradition to handover your accruements to the newly promoted officer. My accruements have gone to him in every rank since Colonel days. Wishing him success always. Jai Hind."

“Hanging My Boots. Jai Hind. PS : These boots have been with me through mud, rain, snow, day, night for so many years."

“Now So Much History in these Two pics. Thank You Kids. Your Surprise Evening was Out of the World. Thank you. Jai Hind."

The officer, who served the country for 39 years, has been honoured with various awards like Vishisth Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.

