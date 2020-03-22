Army to Coast Guards: Indian Forces Come Together to Clap and Ring Bells on 'Janata Curfew'

On Sunday at 5 pm, the entire nation found itself ringing with bells, conches, claps and hoots. Social media went abuzz with posts showing people from different walks of life coming together from their own homes and neighbourhoods to commemorate India's medical fraternity which is actively involved in fighting coronavirus.

The country observed a 14-hour-long 'Janata curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9:00 pm om the orders of PM Modi to combat the outbreak of the pandemic.

On the occasion, a viral video on social media saw the Indian Coast Guard off Porbandar having its men onboard come together to clap and ring bells.

Twitter user Ashish Singh took to social media to share the video and title it as: "From land to sea...From Indian Army to Indian Coast Guard.Everyone in uniform too joined PM Modi's 5pm for 5 minutes idea in the fight against #CoronaVirus. This video is from onboard @IndiaCoastGuard ship off Porbandar. #IndiaFightsCorona."

In the following tweet, he also shared another video from the Gurez Valley that saw the Indian Army joining the trend too.

The post received a lot of love from netizens, who took to the comments section to hail the efforts of the Indian forces in times of crisis.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to seven on Sunday even as nearly 75 districts in India were sent under lockdown.



