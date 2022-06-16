ARMY Trends 'We Believe in BTS' After RM's Heartfelt Letter on 'Hiatus' Noise

BTS’ supposed hiatus and the members getting emotional during the FESTA 2022 Dinner has started a slew of speculation on social media, with many fans initially assuming that BTS could be “disbanding”. Since then, it has been clarified that BTS is not, in fact, disbanding and the members would be focusing on their solo careers. During the dinner, BTS members also spoke about struggling to find their identity as artists. Now, RM has written an emotional letter for ARMY and soon after, ARMY made it a point to let him know that “We believe in BTS.”

Taking to Weverse, Namjoon revealed that he received the most number of messages since he made his debut with BTS following the FESTA dinner video release. He noted that there were a lot of ‘provocative and partially interpreted keywords’ such as disband, hiatus, big announcement, etc in it. While the members had anticipated such a reaction, the BTS rapper confessed it still feels ‘bitter.’

“Of course, there will be reactions from outsiders saying that we’re making a fuss, we’re talking highly and mighty, etc… But to just say that ‘wouldn’t any other artist or fandom say the same thing’, there’s definitely something special that exists only between BTS and ARMY as much as the contents we’ve released through the time of almost 10 years that we’ve been running without a stop. This feeling is a question that we’ve received countless times through the interviews so far, but for some reason, it is quite difficult to describe in a few words and I find it hard too,” reads part of Namjoon’s letter as translated by Twitter user @eternalhyyh.

