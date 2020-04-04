ARMYs are Creating OOTDs Based on BTS Album Covers During Coronavirus Lockdown

As most parts of the world go under lockdown and quarantine with some restrictions or the other, people are being forced to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the new novel coronavirus from spreading.

Stuck indoors, people are coming up with different ways to pass their time: creating, and sometimes coming up with new challenges to keep yourself occupied.

Not to be left behind, the K-Pop community, dominated primarily by ARMY's, the fan base of K-pop boyband group, Bangtan Boys, or BTS, started a new challenge online, that required no going out, and still keeping yourself occupied.

In the trend, ARMYs are dressed up to match the album covers of BTS hardcovers. For example, Dark and Wild album got a goth theme, Map of the soul: Persona album, which is pink, got a cuter theme.

What started as a trend by a few K-Pop fan accounts, soon blew up and evolved to ARMY's across the world sharing their outfits.

dressing up as bts albums pic.twitter.com/s9IqY5MYvW — ‿୨♡୧‿ (@lovpity) April 2, 2020





matching with my bts albums ♡ ྀ✧ pic.twitter.com/JFovcb6Zyo — kirsten ⁷ (@morenangdiwata) April 3, 2020





dressing up as bts albums, a sad attempt pic.twitter.com/1mqKsFMLQO — jaylene⁷ (@fluffynamseok) April 1, 2020

dressing up as kpop albums



-bts: map of the soul : persona pic.twitter.com/zOwK8oqE2j — lavs (@eversinceparis) April 2, 2020

dressing up as ateez and bts albums pic.twitter.com/juo17FiZXy — 성화 bae (@sonqhwa) April 1, 2020

am i late to the dressing up as bts albums party? pic.twitter.com/WAIiHnr6lF — ⁷ ⭐️ (@SUNSHlNELlNE) April 2, 2020

me matching w/ my bts :D pic.twitter.com/YWRCVTXlRM — ༊⁷ jjk (@kookiesjmn) April 2, 2020

Dressing up as kpop album

BTS edition. Sorry I tried pic.twitter.com/2Bo8U39L9I — (@goldenjjk7) April 2, 2020

so here’s me dressing up as exid albums ft bts pic.twitter.com/MCU51Klebx — 奥斯卡 艾萨克⁷ (@liberohoseok) April 2, 2020

dressing up as my bts albums :

a hijabi edition✨ pic.twitter.com/NQo0Xm0spL — sundus⁷ (@BTSundus) April 3, 2020





Dressing up as bts albums.

(I can’t pose to save my life)#DressingUpAsKpopAlbums pic.twitter.com/CXGQYlmxkJ — Koko loves Hobi⁷ (@baepsaeisit) April 4, 2020

dressing up as MAP OF SOUL : 7 album yayyy @BTS_twt ✨ pic.twitter.com/lMB452dGj9 — นยองแมม⁷ ⋆⁺₊⋆ ♡̷̷̷ (@nnyoungmamx) April 4, 2020

in this special episode of dressing up as bts albums !! pic.twitter.com/eNnOdqrfas — #rhi!! ☻ -⁷ (@hopeworldvevo) April 3, 2020





But for some of us, who live in countries where shipping is limited, not to mention very expensive, this is the only dressing up to match an album we can do.

me matching with my bts album mots7 pic.twitter.com/Fok5dYBKzB — 〃⁷ (@aesythetics) April 2, 2020

BTS who were currently on tour had to cancel and return to South Korea owing to the coronavirus outbreak. However, their weekly episodes are still available on VLive.