2-MIN READ

ARMYs are Creating OOTDs Based on BTS Album Covers During Coronavirus Lockdown

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

What started as a trend by a few K-Pop fan accounts, soon blew up and evolved to ARMY's across the world sharing their outfits.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
As most parts of the world go under lockdown and quarantine with some restrictions or the other, people are being forced to stay at home and practice social distancing to prevent the new novel coronavirus from spreading.

Stuck indoors, people are coming up with different ways to pass their time: creating, and sometimes coming up with new challenges to keep yourself occupied.

Not to be left behind, the K-Pop community, dominated primarily by ARMY's, the fan base of K-pop boyband group, Bangtan Boys, or BTS, started a new challenge online, that required no going out, and still keeping yourself occupied.

In the trend, ARMYs are dressed up to match the album covers of BTS hardcovers. For example, Dark and Wild album got a goth theme, Map of the soul: Persona album, which is pink, got a cuter theme.

What started as a trend by a few K-Pop fan accounts, soon blew up and evolved to ARMY's across the world sharing their outfits.





But for some of us, who live in countries where shipping is limited, not to mention very expensive, this is the only dressing up to match an album we can do.

BTS who were currently on tour had to cancel and return to South Korea owing to the coronavirus outbreak. However, their weekly episodes are still available on VLive.

