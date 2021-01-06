Arnold Schwarzenegger Accidentally Called Chris Pratt, His Son-in-Law, 'Chris Evans' on Instagram Live

Three's a crowd, but Hollywood has enough Chris' to make a whole mob.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and if you move on from actors, Chris Brown, Chris Rock and it's just an abundance of the same first name and different people - and it's easy to get confused.

We could say that to excuse Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent slip up - except the Chris he messed up on is his son-in-law.

'The Terminator' Arnold Schwarzenegger last Thursday on an Instagram live for Chris Pratt, his son-in-law mistook him for Pratt's fellow Marvel star, Chris Evans.

“Hello, Chris… Evans. Not Chris Evans, sorry. I screw up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt,” Schwarzenegger said laughing.

"I didn't look at the cue cards the right way," he explained, laughing and putting on his glasses. "Sorry about that."

“Sorry about that. I should know your name,” he continued. “You’re my favorite son-in-law.”

Pratt, then jumped in with his usual comic style, “I’m you’re only son-in-law, I better be your favorite!”

Schwarzenegger, is the father of Pratt’s wife Katherine, made the goof last week while appearing on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor’s Greater Good Instagram telethon.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been married since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, last summer.

Ironically, before Schwarzenegger joined the live, Pratt had mentioned not screwing up. "Our next guest is a pretty important guy," Pratt had introduced. "He is Mr. Universe. He is the Terminator. He's the former governor of California. He's my father-in-law. My daughter's grandfather. In a word, I better not screw this up or I will be terminated," he said.

You can watch the entire live here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Last year in October, a Twitter user had decided that there was too many Chris' in Hollywood - and one had to go: narrowing the competition to Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt -- and the Internet picked the Star Lord, Peter Quill.

the fact that chris pratt is trending because of the amount of people naming him the worst chris is sending me 😭 pic.twitter.com/5cS8pMW9ha — ahmad (@writtenbyahmad) October 19, 2020

No Chris' however, have been hurt in the process.