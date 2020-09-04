Arnold Schwarzenegger Just Bought a 'Terminator' Smoking Pipe from Fan on Reddit for Birthday

In a surprising episode, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger discovered a unique smoking pipe carved by a fan on social media and showed a prompt desire to procure it. A user on the Reddit platform shared images of an incredibly detailed tobacco pipe that featured a figurine similar to Schwarzenegger’s character in Terminator.

The Redditor, under the username ‘RadonLab’, captioned his creation, “I Carved this pipe specially for Arnold’s birthday.”

For the unknown, the former California governor turned 73 on July 30. Not only did Schwarzenegger notice the fine-looking woodwork, he appreciated it and conveyed his express desire to buy it.

Schwarzenegger commented saying, "Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?"

Much to the fan’s delight and utter surprise, Schwarzenegger insisted that he would like to send an autographed photo of him using the pipe.

In the following message, the actor mentioned, "If you insist on giving it to me, I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it. I just sign things on my machine and send it in an email if that works for you. You can send me a message and I’ll give you the details.”

The artist was extremely happy to receive the message and instantly agreed to send his artwork across. Not to forget, he was definitely on cloud nine to get a response from his favourite celebrity himself.

As promised Schwarzenegger made it a point to send a note of thanks with a virtually signed picture after receiving the fantastic creation. "To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe. Arnold Schwarzenegger" reads the message

The screenshots of the Reddit exchange were shared on Twitter and Schwarzenegger captioned, "It is a fantastic gift."

It is a fantastic gift. https://t.co/kkj63YGHI0 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 2, 2020

The pipe was hand-carved in wood and painted. It featured the head of Schwarzenegger’s famous character – the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 or the T-800 from the Terminator series.