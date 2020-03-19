Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Fans to 'Terminate' Social Interactions While Smoking in His Jacuzzi

Arnold Schwarzenegger is urging people to stay indoors amid the rise of coronavirus cases across the globe. Taking to Twitter, the 72-year-old Terminator actor shared a video where he is seen in a jacuzzi in his home and asking everyone to practice social distancing.

The actor began the one-minute-three-second video message saying, "I am at home, taking a jacuzzi, smoking a little stogie. I just finished a bike ride and a little bit of workout and I just keep staying at home, away from the crowds and away from outside".

The former California governor further said that he took to social media to share the message as he continues to see videos and photographs of people sitting at cafes all over the world and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. "That is not wise," he added.

People can get the virus by contact with other people, he added, urging them to "stay away from crowds, stay away from restaurants, outdoor cafes."

He further justified his message saying, "Especially now that its springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrate and drink and all of that stuff that is not a good idea".

Schwarzenegger ended his message by once again urging people to "stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus in no time. But you got to go and follow those orders. Just remember: stay at home, don't go to crowds. Put that cookie down!'"

"Stay. At. Home. That means you, too, spring, breakers," he captioned the tweet.

Since being shared earlier on Thursday, March 19, the video has garnered over 2 million views and over 85 thousand likes.

A lot of people took to the comment section to react to the video. Here's what some of the people wrote in the comment section:

So far, more than 2 lakh 19 thousand people have tested positive for COVID-19 all across the globe. The pandemic has claimed over 8,965 lives and a number of fresh cases are being reported every day.