Around the World in 86 Hours: UAE Woman Sets Record by Traveling to 7 Continents in 3 Days

A UAE (United Arab emirates) woman set a Guinness World rRecord after travelling all the seven continents in just three days.

Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi, in fact, became the first woman to have solo travelled the world in a mere 3 days 14 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds, that is even less than 90 hours.

During her journey, Romaithi had visited a total of 208 countries and dependent territories, making Sydney, Australia her last stop on February 13, 2020. Her trip came to a halt with the onset of the coronavirus lockdown, as per the official website of Guinness World Record.

"The UAE is home to around 200 different nationalities, I wanted to visit their countries and learn about their cultures and traditions," she explained.

Recalling the various struggles and hindrances faced during her venture, Romaithi said the trip demanded a lot of patience due to the continuous flight journeys. On multiple occasions, she had even contemplated on giving up. However, she gives the credit to her friends and family to have kept her motivated to reach her end goal.

Romaithi said that she is extremely happy tohave created a world record and it's an honour for her to achieve the title.

Highlighting the different "extraordinary record breaking achievements" of UAE, she further said, "Whether it’s the tallest building in the world or the largest high-definition video wall and even the fastest police car in service, I wanted to show the world and our society that Emirati people, just like their country, are capable of achieving extraordinary record-breaking milestones."

The young, solo traveller encouraged everyone to "find a way to accomplish their goals in life, nothing is impossible!"

This year Guinness World Records Day theme is ‘Discover your World’.

The previous record was set by two travellers — Julie Berry and Kasey Stewart — who touched all the seven continents in in 92 hours, 4 minutes and 19 seconds.