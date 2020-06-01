Arrested, Shot at, Heckled, Chased: Journalists at George Floyd Protests Face Police Iron Fist

Major US cities are on the edge right now as protests over African-American George Floyd's killing in police custody turned violent. Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday and curfew was imposed in major US cities were to suppress rioting as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality.

Police have been using force against the protesters. But journalists covering the protests are facing the ire of the men in uniform, sometimes on live camera. Many of these incidents have been caught on camera exposing the risks ad perils of covering the anti-racist protests. The fact that they are being taped on camera hasn't stopped the police from firing projectiles at reporters or even heckling them.

In one of the first reports that emerged from protest sites in Minneapolis, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was handcuffed and taken away while he was live on air on Friday. The crew, including



the cameraman and producer, were detained too. This happened when Jimenez was covering the third night of protests following George Floyd's death. The CNN reporter was doing the live coverage of the police station was set ablaze. The cops asked the crew to move, but Jimenez told them they would move, but they were live on air.

"We can move back to where you'd like here. We are live on the air at the moment," he is heard saying. Next moment, the reporter is handcuffed and taken away.

On Saturday, two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured in Minneapolis on when police moved into an area occupied by about 500 protesters in the southwest of the city shortly after the 8 pm curfew. Footage taken by cameraman Julio-Cesar Chavez showed a police officer aiming directly at him as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In another incident from Minneapolis, the Dw said that its reporter and DW reporter and cameraperson were shot shot at with projectiles by police and threatened with arrest while covering the protests.

A DW reporter and his camera operator have been shot at with projectiles by Minneapolis police and threatened with arrest while covering the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/SFKMv5SFW6 — DW News (@dwnews) May 31, 2020

A Fox News reporter was pummeled and chased by protesters who had gathered outside the White House early Saturday as part of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd.

In Louisville, WAVE-TV was on the air covering a demonstration when video showed a police officer aiming a rifle at reporter Kaitlin Rust and her crew. She was heard yelling, “I’ve been shot! I’ve been shot!” and described them as pepper bullets.

Two Associated Press photographers have been hit by projectiles while documenting protests, one in Minneapolis on Thursday and another in Los Angeles on Friday.

Protests have broken out in major US cities after Floyd's killing early last week. A cop pinned him down to the ground with his knee on his neck for some nine minutes until Floyd succumbed. All the while, Floyd kept saying 'I can't breathe'. His plea to let him go has become the protest slogan in the US.

