Arsenal Fan Scales New Heights, Takes Signed Mesut Özil Jersey to Mount Everest
On Monday, the Arsenal attacking midfielder was elated as he shared with fans news of the new heights he had scaled.
Image tweeted by @MesutOzil1088.
“Look at what happened after I sent my signed jersey to the @Arsenal fanclub in #Nepal: One of theirs took it all the way up to the Mount Everest Base Camp at 5,364 metres #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa #GunnersWorldwide #WeAreTheArsenal #M10family,” he wrote as he shared a picture of his signed jersey making it to the base camp of the world’s highest mountain peak, some 5000-plus metres above sea level.
Look at what happened after I sent my signed jersey to the @Arsenal fanclub in #Nepal: One of theirs took it all the way up to the Mount Everest Base Camp at 5,364 metres ❤ #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa #GunnersWorldwide #WeAreTheArsenal #M10family pic.twitter.com/DhGGyBcSAn— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 13, 2019
Earlier, the fan had shared the "proudest moment of his life" while unveiling signed Özil jersey at Everest base camp.
One of proudest moment of my life: Unveiling signed @MesutOzil1088 Jersey at Everest Base Camp at the height of 5,364m on behalf of @Arsenal and @arsenalnepal09 Thank you so much Arsenal Nepal Familia! #ozil #gooner #globalgunners #yagunnersya #m10 #Wearethearsenal pic.twitter.com/TQfpnaBA60— Mountain Gooner (@lotuseaterking) May 5, 2019
Massive Familia. Always together for the club and players. Bring it on Gunners. Win to end disappointing yet some huge possibilities kinda season. Up and above! Thank you @MesutOzil1088 for your love which is framed in our heart forever. #YaGunnersYa #M10 #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/sp9nwq9NDh— Mountain Gooner (@lotuseaterking) May 12, 2019
With Arsenal headed to the Europa League final against Chelsea on May 29, Mesut Özil fans in Nepal and across the world will be hoping that both the club and the midfielder “peak” at the right time.
The 30-year-old has been in and out of Arsenal over issues of form, fitness and tactics.
The midfielder recently ruled out the possibility of a summer exit after working his way back into the side, stressing that he’s ‘really happy’ to represent Arsenal for the foreseeable future.
"I don’t think there’s a chance of that to be honest," Özil told DAZN Dach when asked about a potential switch.
"I’ve got two more years here and what happens afterwards is not in my hands. We’ll see then, but I’m proud to be at this club and really happy at this club."
