Watch: Arsenal Players Took A Diwali Quiz and Here's How They Performed
In a treat to football enthusiasts in India, European football giant Arsenal FC has released some Diwali cheer to celebrate the festival of lights.
To mark Diwali 2018, Arsenal FC released a video of a quiz conducted with three of the club's players, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Alex Iwobi. In the video, the trio is asked questions about Diwali. The players are tested on their knowledge about the Indian festival of lights and after a series of really 'tough' questions, Iwob emerged as the winner and ended up winning the 'Diwali hamper'.
The club also posted a short video of the ace footballer, Mesut Ozil wishing fans a happy Diwali.
This is not the first time an English football team has wished people on Diwali. In 2015, Arsenal released a video starring several players on Diwali. Other English giants such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also wished their fans on the festival.
If you're celebrating Diwali today, then we've got a special message for you... #HappyDiwali from @MesutOzil1088 and everyone at the club 🕯 pic.twitter.com/2GjEvrpmnE
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 7, 2018
Happy #Diwali to all our followers celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/9DqE56q9iX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2018
Wishing all our fans a very happy and safe #Diwali! ✨#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/EBWKRsCG7D
— Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) November 7, 2018
