Arshdeep Singh Bagged Three South African Wickets in an Over and Twitter Exploded With Memes
2-MIN READ

Arshdeep Singh Bagged Three South African Wickets in an Over and Twitter Exploded With Memes

Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets in his first over against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday. (Meme by @GaurangBhardwa1)

Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets in his first over against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday. (Meme by @GaurangBhardwa1)

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar provided a brilliant start for India with the ball against South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield Stadium on Wednesday.

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami away from the action, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar took the charge early on during the first T20I encounter between India and South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. As Chahar provided the opening breakthrough, knocking over skipper Temba Bavuma with an inswinger off the final delivery of the 1st over, it was Singh who lit up the Greenfield Stadium and social media as he bagged three South African wickets in his first over.

After knocking over Quinton De Kock on the 2nd delivery, Singh ended his first over with a total of three wickets. He got Rilee Rossouw caught behind and then cleaned up David Miller with a full inswinger. Both batters bagged golden ducks and the South African dug-out watched in dismay.

Soon enough, memers on Twitter united to take shots at South African batters while also praising the efforts of youngster Arshdeep Singh on his memorable return.

Meanwhile, cricket fans from India dearly missed Arshdeep Singh during the recently-concluded India-Australia 3-match T20I series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Umesh Yadav all proved expensive in the first T20I encounter against Australia in Mohali where India failed to defend a steep target of 209. However, it was Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 18th and 19th overs respectively that gave Australia an edge over India when Matthew Wade, with the support of Tim David, got the visitors over the victory line with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare. India, however, bounced back and won the series 2-1.

Coming back to Wednesday’s action between Ind vs SA, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first.

