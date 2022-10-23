Arshdeep Singh Greeted With Memes as Pakistan's Babar Azam, Rizwan Stunned in T20 World Cup

Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh announced his arrival on the big stage of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan with a bang and how. First, the left-arm pacer foxed Pakistan Babar Azam in front of the wickets for a golden duck, then, Singh got the better of Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan opener was struggling miserably here against the outswingers and Arshdeep surprised him with a short ball as Rizwan pulled it over fine leg where Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a fine catch.

Arshdeep Singh became everyone’s hero on Sunday afternoon as Pakistan were reduced to 15/2 in under 4 overs. Indian cricket fans celebrated the heroics of Singh and the dismissal of the dangerous opening Pakistani batters with memes.

Many others called it Singh’s redemption after the pacer became the top trend on social media as he dropped a sitter in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at a very crucial juncture of the match.

Arshdeep Singh right now pic.twitter.com/j7o96hKcX2 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2022

#ArshdeepSingh after taking wicket on his first ball pic.twitter.com/WMSLlomdp8 — Arsh Aulakh (@Arsh_Aulakh36) October 23, 2022

Experts: Pakistan has the best openers in the world Arshdeep: pic.twitter.com/BGYnCUPqZm — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami almost got the better of Shan Masood as Ravichandran Ashwin failed to take the catch cleanly at fine-leg. The veteran spinner was a bit late to reach the delivery, it must have been taken. A good over from Shami as he looked in rhythm this time and caused some trouble.

Earlier, Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here