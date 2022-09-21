Arshdeep Singh Missed Dearly as 'Poor' Death Over Bowling Gave Australia Edge Over India

“Where are Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah when you need them?” Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Umesh Yadav all proved expensive in the first T20I encounter against Australia in Mohali where India failed to defend a steep target of 209 on Tuesday. However, it was Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 18th and 19th overs respectively that gave Australia an edge over India when Matthew Wade, with the support of Tim David, got the visitors over the victory line with four deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

While Patel proved expensive with a 22-run over, Bhuvneshwar’s penultimate over, which yielded 16 runs, pretty much sealed the fate for India. Yuzvendra Chahal had very little to defend in the final six deliveries. In the end, Hardik Pandya’s batting heroics weren’t matched by the Indian bowlers, and the disappointment was plastered all over the faces of thousands of Indian fans.

Bhuvneshwar gave 52 runs in his 4 overs. Harshal’s spell added 49 to the Australian scoreboard. Amid the social media trolling and the memes that followed, fans missed the presence of India’s young pacer Arshdeep Singh whose death over bowling in the recent past has been likened to Jasprit Bumrah’s tight line and length.

Could Singh have defended the total? Did India miss the trick by resting him? Many believed so.

“I think India have missed a trick by not giving Arshdeep more games to groom in the death overs. Should give him as many games before the World Cup as possible,” veteran Venkatesh Prasad wrote on his Twitter page.

That was the sentiment among fans as well who felt the absence of the promising pacer.

Really can't wait to see Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowling the final 4 overs. India badly need a reliable duo at the death overs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2022

King Arshdeep deserves a huge fanbase…. that's the tweet ✍️ #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VLYM8lZOCB — Shubmoun bill Popa (@ShubmounBill) September 20, 2022

I think India have missed a trick by not giving Arshdeep more games to groom in the death overs. Should give him as many games before the World Cup as possible. #IndvsAus — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 20, 2022

India really miss Jasprit Bumrah service in last few matches. Waiting for Boom Boom Bumrah's comeback. And can't wait to see Jasprit Bumrah & Arshdeep Singh's combo in death overs for India. pic.twitter.com/j8OHRTXQKy — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 20, 2022

Arshdeep Singh's economy rate in T20I death overs is 6.7 He bowled 85 balls in T20I death overs & conceeded 95 runs. Today I felt his absence. — Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) September 20, 2022

India are missing his yorkers today! That’s how valuable Arshdeep is. pic.twitter.com/XehuQLqOFx — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) September 20, 2022

For the unversed, Arshdeep Singh, who has been rested for the Australia series, kept the Lankan batters on their toes, quite literally, with exceptional death-over bowling, one that had glimpses of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India’s mainstay in the concluded Asia Cup. Apart from sloppy work from India on Singh’s fifth ball that could have very well changed the outcome of the match, the bowler from Madhya Pradesh impressed one and many with his yorkers and incredible discipline.

Singh found himself in an identical position when he had to defend 7 off 6 balls against Pakistan a few days ago in the Asia Cup. The results might have been the same on both occasions but cricket fans would now like to focus on the larger picture- watching Arshdeep Singh bowling in tandem with Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

