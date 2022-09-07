Arshdeep Singh's 20th Over Saga Against SL, Pakistan Has Given Indian Fans Their New Death Bowler

7 runs needed off 6 balls. Set Sri Lankan batters on the crease. India’s target of 174 perhaps looks 15-20 runs short. Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh with a 10+ bowling economy in the crucial Asia Cup match is handed the ball to deliver the 20th over. The 23-year-old pacer is lauded widely despite India’s loss.

Why?

Arshdeep Singh kept the Lankan batters on their toes, quite literally, with exceptional death-over bowling, one that had glimpses of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India’s mainstay. Apart from sloppy work from India on Singh’s fifth ball that could have very well changed the outcome of the match, the bowler from Madhya Pradesh impressed one and many with his yorkers and incredible discipline.

The fact that Singh had not much to defend, to begin with, but also dragged the run chase to the second-last ball of the night, keeping alive the hopes of hopelessly optimistic Indian cricket fans, wasn’t lost on anyone.

Appreciation tweets and posts popped up for the young bowler as soon as India’s virtual exit from Aisa Cup 2022 followed.

Yes India lost the match but still Arshdeep Singh needs appreciation, the way he bowled the last it's been really impressive. Very sad to #Bhuvi couldn't imagine India won't qualify for the final. Hope for the best #INDvSL #AsiaCupT20 #arshdeepsingh #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/cTkGW0mdsB — henry (@henry18VK) September 6, 2022

Arshdeep Singh bowling in end overs is the biggest positive for India leading into the WC, he is truly a hero. pic.twitter.com/ppuLTFUgrq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

A big mention to Arshdeep Singh, bowled his heart out in both the encounters with 7 runs to defend in the last over and taking it to 5th ball and making it very tough for opposition. Brilliant bowler with great skill of bowling Yorkers in the death👏👏#INDvsSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/72qVSPloXv — Aadi Chishti 🇵🇰 (@TheAdnanChishti) September 6, 2022

Massive credits to Arshdeep Singh – for the 2nd time in a row he had 7 runs on board to play with, gave his very best in both of the matches under such high tremendous pressure. Future is very bright for Arshdeep! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2022

Scoreboard wont remember Arshdeep, probably still be called a villain for that drop catch but this man made 2 last overs with jist 7 runs to defend a mountain for the opposition. Take a bow Arsh, what a bowler. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/S8xvfRpN4G — Roshan Rai 🇮🇳 (@RoshanKrRaii) September 6, 2022

Arshdeep Singh been fucking unbelievable in the last over having to defend just 7 in b2b games. One of the finest death bowling you could ever watch. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 6, 2022

IND might have lost again today, but Arshdeep was outstanding in the 2 last overs that he has bowled. He's bowled like someone with years of experience & not someone who's only 10 matches old in International cricket. Having the skill is one thing, but he has the temperament too. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 6, 2022

Rohit Sharma said, "alot of credit to Arshdeep Singh for bowling at death and the way he bowled was brilliant". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2022

Arshdeep Singh Appreciation Post Spare a thought for the young lad: last two games, he was left with very few runs to defend in the last over & yet he bowled valiantly. He got his yorkers pinpoint most balls. He should be persisted with, given his vast repertoire & skillset pic.twitter.com/JB601ixHUQ — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) September 6, 2022

On a lighter note…

Bhuvi giving 7 runs to defend in 6 balls to Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/LgASKEfIne — Sagar 🇮🇳🇦🇫 (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2022

7 off 6 needed, Arshdeep right now pic.twitter.com/hfS7vhfPny — Osama. (@ashaqeens) September 6, 2022

Arshdeep Singh found himself in an identical position when he had to defend 7 off 6 balls against Pakistan a few days ago in the Asia Cup. The results might have been the same on both occasions but cricket fans would now like to focus on the larger picture- watching Arshdeep Singh bowling in tandem with Bumrah.

