'Art' Featuring Pickle From McDonald's Burger Stuck to Ceiling Priced at Rs 4 Lakh

Modern art is something that is not understood by a majority of people. It is all about experimentation and fresh ideas that have the capability to blow away the minds of the people. Now, in a bizarre turn of events, an Australian artist has used a slice of pickle from the popular outlet McDonald’s to be his exclusive sculpture for an exhibition.

The Australian artist, Matthew Griffin, has taken inspiration from the pickle piece from a McDonald’s cheeseburger, flung onto the ceiling. The name of the artwork is said to be ‘Pickle,’ however, what’s more interesting is the rate of this 2022 sculpture. The pickle piece that got attached to the ceiling due to burger sauce is priced at a whopping NZ$10,000 which when converted into US dollars and euros amounts to $6,302 (around Rs 4 lakh) and £5,179 respectively.

The ‘Pickle’ is one among the four artworks that will be displayed in the Fine Arts, Sydney exhibition that will take place in Auckland. The exhibition was hosted by Michael Lett and will continue until Saturday, July 30. The details of the event were shared by the official Instagram page of Fine Arts, Sydney.

While sharing a photograph of the artwork, the creators of the event shared, “Matthew Griffin, ‘Pickle’, 2022 is a sculpture comprising the slice of pickle from a McDonald’s cheeseburger flung onto the ceiling. ‘Pickle’ is one of four new works in Fine Arts, Sydney’s exhibition in Auckland hosted at Michael Lett, continuing until 30 July.”

As soon as the post surfaced online, it left netizens in splits. A user, who couldn’t believe that a pickle can be sold as artwork, wrote, “Part of a rich late-night tradition”. Another questioned how the organizers would even sell the artwork, “How do they exhibit this so-called artwork? Did they rip part of the ceiling out?” One more joined the bandwagon to share a hilarious story of their life, “I got kicked out of a McDonald's by the police for doing this when I was a teenager, now it’s art.” Take a look at the piece of artwork below:

In an interaction with the Guardian, the director of Fine Arts Sydney, Ryan Moore, spoke candidly about ‘Pickle’ and stated “A humorous response to the work is not invalid – it’s OK because it is funny.” According to him, the value and meaning behind any artwork are determined by the way society chooses to talk about it collectively.

