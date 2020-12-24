Art From Waste: Discarded Toilet in Ooty Transformed Into Gallery And Library For Locals

Learning conservation and reuse of discarded materials should be of paramount importance for us, especially in times when we are fast depleting our resources as the years go by.

Stating from the basics in our homes by converting old shirts or clothes into cloth bags or covers using homemade hacks, we often make use of old items. Taking the idea of creating wealth out of waste, an unused public toilet was transformed into an art gallery and mini library for the locals in Ooty, reported Storypick.

The post went viral after IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a small video of the newly built art gallery. administration built a new one for locals. She said that the local municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity and thus allowed the unused building to be turned into a beautiful gallery.

An unused toilet building in Ooty has been converted into an Art exhibition centre called ‘The Gallery OneTwo’. The local Municipality has constructed a new toilet in the vicinity & allowed the unused building for the Gallery. This can be easily replicated by all Local bodies. pic.twitter.com/TFZjk0yF2v — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 22, 2020

The gallery which was opened to the public in 2018, is the brainchild of Madhavan Pillai, Shobana Chandrashekar, and Anita Nanjappa who gave the hill station this unique concept of a gallery that aims to showcase beautiful art pieces to the residents of the Nilgiris. the gallery also doubles up as a mini library for the locals, a Bangalore Mirror report said.

Painted a bright yellow on the outside and adorned with beautiful photographs adorning soothingly coloured walls on the inside, the project was complimented for its unique concept by everyone around. After the local body introduced bio-toilets in the area, the toilet was wasting away with smelly cubicles and dirty water everywhere.

Pillai, who came across the place, reportedly told Mirror that he wanted to revive it to something different and useful for the community and a chance meeting with the Chandrashekar and Nanjappa gave his thoughts wings to fly. The latter, who are entrepreneurs, got together and took the plan to the local administration, who liked it so much that they even bore over 80% of the Rs 5 lakh budget that was needed.

Gallery OneTwo has been conducting several projects in and around Ooty and is constantly coming up with such unique ideas to turn discarded objects to places of beauty.