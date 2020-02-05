Art With a Twist: Mona Lisa 'Painting' Made of Rubik's Cube Goes on Sale in Paris
Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself fixing ceramic tile mosaics on to the side of buildings across the world, often depicting video game and comic book characters.
Reuters image.
An image of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik's Cubes is going on sale in Paris, just down the road from Leonardo da Vinci's original.
The 2005 work by French urban artist Invader is expected to fetch up to 150,000 euros (Rs 1,17,97,365) at the modern art auction, organisers Artcurial said on Monday.
It uses the plastic puzzles' squares to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous smile in garish colours.
"You almost don't need to see the details. You know it's the Mona Lisa, simply because of the position, the composition, and that's what's magical," said Arnaud Oliveux, head of Artcurial's urban art department.
The auction on Feb. 23 coincides with a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the nearby Louvre, the home of the real Mona Lisa.
That show marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.
Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself fixing ceramic tile mosaics on to the side of buildings across the world, often depicting video game and comic book characters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
- Watch: Rakhi Sawant Travels to China to 'Kill Coronavirus', Asks PM Modi to 'Pray' for Her
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals