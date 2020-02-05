Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Art With a Twist: Mona Lisa 'Painting' Made of Rubik's Cube Goes on Sale in Paris

Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself fixing ceramic tile mosaics on to the side of buildings across the world, often depicting video game and comic book characters.

Reuters

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Art With a Twist: Mona Lisa 'Painting' Made of Rubik's Cube Goes on Sale in Paris
Reuters image.

An image of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik's Cubes is going on sale in Paris, just down the road from Leonardo da Vinci's original.

The 2005 work by French urban artist Invader is expected to fetch up to 150,000 euros (Rs 1,17,97,365) at the modern art auction, organisers Artcurial said on Monday.

It uses the plastic puzzles' squares to create a mosaic of the Mona Lisa and her famous smile in garish colours.

"You almost don't need to see the details. You know it's the Mona Lisa, simply because of the position, the composition, and that's what's magical," said Arnaud Oliveux, head of Artcurial's urban art department.

The auction on Feb. 23 coincides with a blockbuster Leonardo da Vinci exhibition at the nearby Louvre, the home of the real Mona Lisa.

That show marks the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.

Anonymous street artist Invader has made a name for himself fixing ceramic tile mosaics on to the side of buildings across the world, often depicting video game and comic book characters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram