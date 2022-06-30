Artificial Intelligence is Lending an Ear to Baby Chickens in Distress

Scientists have curated an Artificial Intelligence which can identify and count distress signals from chickens. The tool can be used by farmers to improve conditions for chickens raised on crowded commercial farms. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, there were over 33 billion chickens around the world as of 2020. Many of them were living in poor conditions. However, now, the researchers have claimed that the AI which quantifies distress calls made by chickens housed in huge indoor sheds, can correctly distinguish these calls from other barn noises. There is an accuracy of 97 per cent.

Alan McElligott at City University of Hong Kong, in a report by New Scientist said, “Despite the basic concerns about not being hungry or not being thirsty, there are still serious welfare concerns about how they’re produced.”

In an attempt to reach good results, researchers at the City University of Hong Kong recorded the vocalisations of chickens. These were housed at Lingfeng Poultry Ltd., which happens to be a major poultry producer in China’s Guangxi province. They were kept in stacked cages, with about 2000 to 2500 chickens in each barn. Over the time span of one year, the researchers recorded the environment. They picked up everything from natural farm sounds, including workers hosing down barn floors,to the chick distress calls. Then, they transformed all of these noises into sound pictures.

These are known as spectrograms. The images were used to train a type. Alan McElligott, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, “Chickens are very vocal, but the distress call tends to be louder than the others, and is what we would describe as a pure tonal call. Even to the untrained ear, it’s not too difficult to pick them out.”

The tool, however, has not yet been used on a working chicken farm.

Elodie Floriane Mandel-Briefer at the University of Copenhagen has also developed similar tools. The aim is to assess the emotions of pigs based on sounds and facial expressions. She said that the study in chickens adds to growing evidence that animal emotions can be measured and monitored using machine learning.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.