Artificial Intelligence May Help Diagnose Dementia, Says Study

Artificial Intelligence is being used across industries to detect various threats. In fact, various researchers talk about how AI can help in detecting various hazardous diseases like oesophageal cancer by detecting its early signs. Apart from that, the technology is also useful for diagnosing certain types of eye diseases. Now, as per the latest study, experts are working and testing an artificial intelligence system that can help in diagnosing dementia after a single brain scan. Presently, detecting the disease requires multiple scans of the brain and several tests. But with this AI system in place, it is likely that doctors will be able to tell the patient whether their condition will stabilise, require immediate treatment or will slowly deteriorate.

Cambridge University’s Professor Zoe Kourtzi, who is also a fellow of the national centre for AI and data science The Alan Turing Institute, told BBC, “If we intervene early, the treatments can kick in early and slow down the progression of the disease and at the same time avoid more damage. And it's likely that symptoms occur much later in life or may never occur.” Explaining the functionality of the system, he said that it compares brain scans of those who think they may have dementia with thousands of those who already have it. This algorithm helps in identifying patterns that may get missed by many experts and top neurologists.

Elaborating upon the progress of the testing phase of the system, Zoe added that at present the AI system is able to diagnose dementia way before symptoms develop. In fact, in the pre-clinical tests, the system was able to detect it even after there were no obvious signs of damage or abnormality in the brain scan. Presently, the trial is being done at various memory clinics. As per the professor in the first year approximately, 500 patients are likely to participate in this. After the system generates the report, they will be sent to their doctors who will then be advised about the treatment.

