Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Artificial Leaf' Produces Gas from Sunlight, Can be Used as an Alternative to Petrol

Scientists have developed an ‘artificial leaf’ device that uses sunlight to produce a widely-used gas currently made from fossil fuel.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Artificial Leaf' Produces Gas from Sunlight, Can be Used as an Alternative to Petrol
Image: Cambridge University

Scientists have developed an ‘artificial leaf’ device that uses sunlight to produce a widely-used gas currently made from fossil fuels, and could be used to create a sustainable liquid fuel alternative to petrol.

The carbon-neutral device can directly produce the gas -- called syngas -- in a sustainable and simple way from carbon dioxide and water, setting a new benchmark in the field of solar fuels.

Rather than running on fossil fuels, the artificial leaf developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the UK is powered by sunlight, although it still works efficiently on cloudy and overcast days.

Unlike the current industrial processes for producing syngas, the leaf does not release any additional carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, according to the research published in the journal Nature Materials.

Syngas is currently made from a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, and is used to produce a range of commodities, such as fuels, pharmaceuticals, plastics and fertilisers.

“You may not have heard of syngas itself but every day, you consume products that were created using it. Being able to produce it sustainably would be a critical step in closing the global carbon cycle and establishing a sustainable chemical and fuel industry,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from Cambridge.

The device is inspired by photosynthesis - the natural process by which plants use the energy from sunlight to turn carbon dioxide into food.

On the artificial leaf, two light absorbers, similar to the molecules in plants that harvest sunlight, are combined with a catalyst made from the naturally abundant element cobalt.

When the device is immersed in water, one light absorber uses the catalyst to produce oxygen. The other carries out the chemical reaction that reduces carbon dioxide and water into carbon monoxide and hydrogen, forming the syngas mixture.

The researchers discovered that their light absorbers work even under the low levels of sunlight on a rainy or overcast day. “This means you are not limited to using this technology just in warm countries, or only operating the process during the summer months,” said PhD student Virgil Andrei, first author of the research. “You could use it from dawn until dusk, anywhere in the world,” added Andrei.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram