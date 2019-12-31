Artificial Snow in Moscow for New Year as Russia Sees Highest December Temperature In 100 Years

Snow and Moscow are almost synonymous in winter. But this year has been different. Russia is experiencing its warmest December since 1886. Such has been the state that authorities have brought in artificial snow ahead of the New Year celebrations.

According to Russia’s Hydrometeorological Research Centre, the temperature rose above 6 degree Celsius on December 18, breaking the previous record of warmest winter, set in 1886 at 5.3 degrees.

Moscow is usually remains covered with snow in December and the government spends millions to remove it.

The city’s Tverskaya Street has been covered with a blanket of artificial snow. On the eve of New Year celebration, revellers take part in snowboarding demonstration. City’s famous Red Square has also been found covered with artificial snow, reports The Guardian.

Alexei Nemeryuk, head of the Moscow Trade and Services Department, told Russian news agency Interfax that the snow was brought from the nearby ice rinks to develop a “snowboard slide”.

The images of fake snow have evoked different reactions from social media users. With one user saying, “With Moscow’s budget you can buy everything, even winter.”

Another user shared a photograph from near the Kremlin on her Instagram account. “This is all the snow there is in Moscow. It’s being guarded in Red Square.”

