Artificial Teeth, Teddy Bears and Broom: Here's What Indians Left in Uber Cabs This Year

From grandpas artificial teeth to Dettol bottle and even kitchen tawa, Indians left behind several unique items during their rides with Uber early this year, the ride-hailing platform revealed on Thursday.

Other unique lost items are mangoes, exam notes, teddy bear, facial make-up kit, blanket/pillow, a rose, kid's tricycle and a broom, according to "Uber Lost and Found Index 2020."

Phones still continue to top the list of most commonly forgotten items in India, followed by cameras and bags.

For the first time, Mumbai emerges as the most forgetful city in India, followed by Kolkata and Prayagraj.

Fridays and Thursdays were the most common days to report lost items, especially around the afternoon lunch and post-lunch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Bengaluru, the three times most forgetful city in India, dropped to the fifth spot," the findings showed.

"Backed by rider insight and captivating data, the 'Lost and Found Index' aims to educate riders about Uber's in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip," said the company.

This is how the "Lost Items" feature works.

Tap on "Menu" icon, then "Your Trips" and select the trip where you left something.

Tap "Report an issue with this trip", then tap "I lost an item" and finally "Contact my driver about a lost item".

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

"If you lost your phone, enter a friend's phone number instead. Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver's mobile number," said Uber.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return.

"If you are unable to connect with the driver, use 'in-app support' to report the loss, and Uber Support Team will step in to help you," said the company.