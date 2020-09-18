Artist Creates Miniature Sculpture of Narendra Modi on His 70th Birthday, Even the PM is Impressed

Wishes and messages continue to pour in from across the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his seventieth birthday on September 17. PM Modi is known to have many fans across the country and one such fan dedicated an unusual art to the BJP leader on his birthday.

Micro sculpture artist Sachin Sanghe created a miniature chalk sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Hiraben Modi. Sanghe posted a video of how he made the sculpture using lead and chalk on his social media handles.

In another tweet, Sanghe also shared the image of the final product and captioned it, “I fell short of words to express the feeling. But I hope this miniature again conveys the admiration n respect I ve for him. Wishing our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday! Happy 70th Modi ji. May u b blessed wth good health n long life to serve (sic)”

Sanghe’s mini sculpture was appreciated by the muse himself as he quote tweeted him and said, “Lovely gesture @SachinSanghe. Grateful for the wishes.”

The artwork was appreciated by netizens as well as the tweet received over 8.8 thousand likes.

A software engineer from Bengaluru, Sanghe had already impressed the PM with his miniature chalk sculptures in 2018 when he met him.

I fell short of words to express the feeling. But I hope this miniature again conveys the admiration n respect I ve for him. Wishing our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday! Happy 70th Modi ji. May u b blessed wth good health n long life to serve 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/BWo6ODdwTW — Sachin Sanghe (@SachinSanghe) September 17, 2020

Sanghe had presented Prime Minister Modi with sculptures of Yoga poses. He also gifted him a similar sculpture of him and his mother on the earlier occasion.

Mr. @SachinSanghe, a young and promising micro sculpture artist met PM @narendramodi. Mr. Sachin Sanghe has distinguished himself in CHALKruthi, art work made of chalk. He presented his work to the PM, which includes chalk sculptures of Yoga poses and PM Modi with his mother. pic.twitter.com/g6CsE9faaK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 3, 2018

To express their admiration for the leader, PM Modi’s fans have gone out of their way to wish him. Another artist from Vadodara created a 46-square-feet greeting card with paintings showcasing the heritage and culture of Gujarat on it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as the chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014.