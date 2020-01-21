Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Artist Doesn't Need Math:' School Principal Reminds Parents That Marks Aren't Everything

In fact, doctors and engineers are not the only happy people in the world!

News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
'Artist Doesn't Need Math:' School Principal Reminds Parents That Marks Aren't Everything
In fact, doctors and engineers are not the only happy people in the world!

Do marks evaluate the intelligence and ability of students?

While many may agree that a 'good' mark-sheet gives students a head-start for desired professional opportunities and indeed reflect a "smarter" brain, others disagree and often seek a different answer where marks aren't the reflection of your ability.

The debate becomes even more acute when exam season is around the corner and most children are running high on stress and performance pressure. In fact, exam stress is one of the most common predicaments faced by children and can even cause aggravated results such as mental health issues and even suicidal thoughts. And often, parents of children fail to address these issues and ease the child's pressure and tension.

In an attempt to emphasize on the fact that the onus lies on parents to help their children's anxiety and do away with the notion of marks alone fetching happiness, a principal of a CBSE school in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, has a message for students and parents in an open letter.

The letter starts with the principal of the International Indian School, Dammam, greeting parents and then touching down on few essential advices. He says, "The board exams of your children is to start soon. I know you're really anxious for them to do well."

He then moves on to coherently note down that among all students who will sit for the examination, one is an artist who doesn't need to understand math, one is an entrepreneur who doesn't care about history or literature. There's also a musician whose chemistry marks matter little while there's an athlete whose physical fitness is more than physics.

He urges parents to not snatch away the self-confidence and esteem of their children if they fail to score well according to expectations, because a bad score will eventually allow them to introspect what can they flourish at.

The note ends with a very heart warming message, that says that parents must love and not judge their children irrespective of what they score and while they do it, "watch children conquer the world."

In fact, doctors and engineers are not the only happy people in the world!

The letter that went viral was shared by Facebook user, Faju Farook, who said, "Attention Parents! Are u really helping your kid to develop his talent ! Hats off to International Indian School (Dammam) Principal for this great Message ."

The letter was later shared by Marico's chairman Harsh Amriwala, who said, "This letter from a school principal has apparently gone quite viral. But it needs to be read! I was never a straight A's student. I emphatically agree that marks aren't everything. Above all, the most important thing is happiness."

The post went on to garner a lot of love from netizens, with many narrating stories of how little has been fetched in life through marks and why marks don't make it up for all.

