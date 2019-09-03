Artist, Dressed up as Astronaut, 'Moonwalks' on Crater-size Potholes in Bengaluru

If you've ever been to Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru, you must be familiar with the enormous potholes which have made commute practically impossible in the area. Citizens living or working in the nearby areas were stunned to see a special guest walking the streets recently.

The potholes in the area served as inspiration for Baadal Nanjundaswamy, an artist who has been in the news multiple times for raising his voice against faulty infrastructure and policies through art.

He dressed up as an astronaut and "moonwalked" on the craters, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Now that you think of it, the pothole ridden streets do resemble the lunar surface!

Watch the video here:

As one Twitter user commented on the video, the craters are so big that ISRO can easily train their astronauts on them so as to plan for another successful mission to the moon.

ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful moon mission in 2022 — Doddanekundi Rising (@Dnekundi_rising) September 2, 2019

That's some creativity 😂 — Roy_ce (@roy_eseeg) September 2, 2019

@BSYBJP Sir, do we deserve to live like this?? — Raghu GN (@RaghuTheRed) September 2, 2019

Chandrayan has mistakenly landed in Bangalore by mistaking it for moon as d crators resembled that r on moon.@isro — @mpr (@mpr53188341) September 2, 2019

This is not the first time Baadal has relied on art to convey a message. A few years ago, he placed giant crocodiles on potholes on a street in Bengaluru in order to draw the attention of the local authorities. Similarly, he also drew butterfly nets around potholes in order to highlight Bengaluru's persisting pothole problem.

As it turns out, art works like nothing else when it comes to getting the government's attention. As Baadal has himself tweeted, there have been countless instances when his silent protests through art have managed to get the work done.

Let's hope Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) takes note of Tunganagar street as well!

