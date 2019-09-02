Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Artist, Dressed up as Astronaut, 'Moonwalks' on Crater-size Potholes in Bengaluru

If you've ever been to Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru, you must be familiar with the enormous potholes which have made commute practically impossible in the area.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Artist, Dressed up as Astronaut, 'Moonwalks' on Crater-size Potholes in Bengaluru
If you've ever been to Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru, you must be familiar with the enormous potholes which have made commute practically impossible in the area.
Loading...

If you've ever been to Tunganagar Main Road in Bengaluru, you must be familiar with the enormous potholes which have made commute practically impossible in the area. Citizens living or working in the nearby areas were stunned to see a special guest walking the streets recently.

The potholes in the area served as inspiration for Baadal Nanjundaswamy, an artist who has been in the news multiple times for raising his voice against faulty infrastructure and policies through art.

He dressed up as an astronaut and "moonwalked" on the craters, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Now that you think of it, the pothole ridden streets do resemble the lunar surface!

Watch the video here:

As one Twitter user commented on the video, the craters are so big that ISRO can easily train their astronauts on them so as to plan for another successful mission to the moon.

This is not the first time Baadal has relied on art to convey a message. A few years ago, he placed giant crocodiles on potholes on a street in Bengaluru in order to draw the attention of the local authorities. Similarly, he also drew butterfly nets around potholes in order to highlight Bengaluru's persisting pothole problem.

As it turns out, art works like nothing else when it comes to getting the government's attention. As Baadal has himself tweeted, there have been countless instances when his silent protests through art have managed to get the work done.

Let's hope Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) takes note of Tunganagar street as well!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram