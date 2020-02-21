English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Artist from Bhubaneswar Creates the 'Smallest' Shiva Linga on Pencil Nib for Shivaratri

L Eswar Rao, crafting the 'smallest' Shiva Linga. (Image credit: ANI)

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, a renowned artist from Bhubaneswar crafted miniature models of a 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil tip and inside a small glass bottle.

L Eswar Rao, who hails from the Jatni village in Khurda district, took two days to complete the two detailed pieces of art.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted smallest 0.5 inches stone-made ‘Shiva Linga’ inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days for stone made inside the smallest bottle and a day for work on pencil nib.”

The artist further added that it was a tough task to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a ‘Shiva Linga’.

After the artist's creations were shared by the news agency on micro-blogging site Twitter, it quickly garnered a lot of appreciations from netizens.

According to reports, Rao had earlier created similar craftings — a World Cup trophy on a pencil tip to honour the Indian team and ahead of Christmas he also carved a church inside a bottle.

Shivaratri is largely observed by Hindus on the 14th day of every lunar month or the day before the new moon, to honour Lord Shiva.

On Maha Shivaratri, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. The wedding is celebrated on the midnight of Shivaratri.

