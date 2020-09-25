Artist Hula-hoops to 'Genda Phool' to Smash Stereotypes Around Saree-clad Women. Netizens Are Floored

Who would have thought that hula-hooping is possible and even fun in a saree? Well, a Kochi artist has achieved that feat and is now going viral for all the right reasons.

24-year-old Eshna Kutty has captivated her audience with some impressive hula-hoop moves through her recent Instagram post. However, it is not just her dancing skills but the ability to do it while wearing a saree. Dancing to A.R. Rahman’s Genda Phool song, Kutty effortlessly moves through and around the hula-hoop along with the funky beats.

Recently Kutty has started sharing videos of her hula flow in saree using the #sareeflow hashtag. Through the caption of the post, she explains that her intention was not to create sensual saree videos, as many believe, but to debunk the stereotype that shows saree-wearing women as “delicate.”

Kutty uses her platform to show how a woman can also be a hula-hoop artist and perform her acts wearing a saree and Puma shoes. She also wanted to promote Indian hoopers who are very few in number but are gradually increasing. With the myriad diversities in culture and even sarees, Kutty wishes to add a unique twist to the global art form.

The video has attracted over 1,93,183 on Instagram and continues to amaze netizens. Users commented, “Mad Skills!”, “Dope !!! And look at the grace and fun. Pure love. The pants, the aura, the laughter, the flow, your energy, sneakers - uff ! You talented thing @eshnakutty”

While some hailed Kutty as the, “Coolest person on the Internet,” and “Best thing on the Internet today!”

After completing her Bachelors in Psychology from Lady Shri Ram College, Kutty took a course in Dance Movement Therapy at Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. Since then, she has been holding workshops on teaching hula-hoop to people. She had started taking online classes even before the pandemic made it the new normal.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Kutty explained her online programme. The course was designed with the help of her friend amid the coronavirus pandemic. The four-week course curriculum also consists of notes and playlists besides other elements of dance and movement forms. Why a four-week long programme? Kutty says it aims to connect people and make them feel like they belong. At the end of the session, the class has a hoop flow tribe where they don’t lose touch. She has over 200 students enrolled for the programme.