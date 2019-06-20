Artist Imagines Cricket Commentary in Unusual Scenarios and the Results are Truly Hilarious
Animator Nick Murray Willis has visualized cricket commentary in random, non-cricket situations and the end result is on point.
Screenshot from video posted on Nick Murray Willis' YouTube channel.
"They are dancing in the aisles in Sharjah."
Sachin Tendulkar. Sharjah. Tony Greig. You remember.
Simply put, cricket wouldn't have been the same if it weren't for the commentators.
Armed with a mic and seated in the commentary box, the likes of Tony Greig, Geoffrey Boycott, Richie Benaud, Michael Holding and many more held the attention of millions in an era when cricket fans had to tune the radio to catch on the thrilling action taking place on the field.
The legends have been replaced by the modern era commentators, the transistors by television sets, but that hasn't dampened the fun. With more and more cricket being played than ever and the cricketers trying things out of the textbook - the sport of bat and ball has only gotten more exciting.
But then there are instances or perhaps catchphrases used while describing a shot or a situation on the field that make the sport sound so much more than cricket itself.
Picture these:
- He flashes & flashes hard.
- Harbhajan Singh is a compulsive hooker.
- He's got a good arm.
- Up goes the finger.
Taking a cue from not-so-obvious instances and with the Cricket World Cup underway in England, popular animator Nick Murray Willis has imagined cricket commentary in unusual places and the results are truly hilarious.
Uploaded on June 17 on YouTube, the video went viral on Twitter in no time.
This is just the best! Cricket commentary in unrelated situations.The Ben Stokes & Ravi Shastri ones 😂https://t.co/pGBp0nQPgs pic.twitter.com/gXL4i9LBzw— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) June 18, 2019
And the cricket fans couldn't have asked for more.
Best thing on internet today 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏— Sahil (@imsahil_11) June 18, 2019
HAHAHA LOVED IT 😂😂😂— OAK (@OAK1857) June 18, 2019
I have done that already - https://t.co/IticXdfoIZ— Nick Murray Willis (@nmurraywillis) June 18, 2019
the clown funeral is too creative This is hilarious— इशरत غفورఖాన్ (@iGrouchoMarxist) June 18, 2019
Nick Murray Willis has, previously, imagined football, WWE, NBA and even Game of Thrones in unusual scenarios and the end results are on point.
You can watch them here: Nick Murray Willis
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
- Kia Seltos Compact SUV Unveiled in India: As it Happened
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s