An initiative by &
1-min read

Artist Imagines Cricket Commentary in Unusual Scenarios and the Results are Truly Hilarious

Animator Nick Murray Willis has visualized cricket commentary in random, non-cricket situations and the end result is on point.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Artist Imagines Cricket Commentary in Unusual Scenarios and the Results are Truly Hilarious
Screenshot from video posted on Nick Murray Willis' YouTube channel.
"They are dancing in the aisles in Sharjah."

Sachin Tendulkar. Sharjah. Tony Greig. You remember.

Simply put, cricket wouldn't have been the same if it weren't for the commentators.

Armed with a mic and seated in the commentary box, the likes of Tony Greig, Geoffrey Boycott, Richie Benaud, Michael Holding and many more held the attention of millions in an era when cricket fans had to tune the radio to catch on the thrilling action taking place on the field.

The legends have been replaced by the modern era commentators, the transistors by television sets, but that hasn't dampened the fun. With more and more cricket being played than ever and the cricketers trying things out of the textbook - the sport of bat and ball has only gotten more exciting.

But then there are instances or perhaps catchphrases used while describing a shot or a situation on the field that make the sport sound so much more than cricket itself.

Picture these:

- He flashes & flashes hard.

- Harbhajan Singh is a compulsive hooker.

- He's got a good arm.

- Up goes the finger.

Taking a cue from not-so-obvious instances and with the Cricket World Cup underway in England, popular animator Nick Murray Willis has imagined cricket commentary in unusual places and the results are truly hilarious.

Uploaded on June 17 on YouTube, the video went viral on Twitter in no time.

And the cricket fans couldn't have asked for more.

Nick Murray Willis has, previously, imagined football, WWE, NBA and even Game of Thrones in unusual scenarios and the end results are on point.

You can watch them here: Nick Murray Willis

