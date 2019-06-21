Artist Imagines Cricket Commentary in Unusual Scenarios and the Results are Truly Hilarious

"They are dancing in the aisles in Sharjah."

Sachin Tendulkar. Sharjah. Tony Greig. You remember.

Simply put, cricket wouldn't have been the same if it weren't for the commentators.

Armed with a mic and seated in the commentary box, the likes of Tony Greig, Geoffrey Boycott, Richie Benaud, Michael Holding and many more held the attention of millions in an era when cricket fans had to tune the radio to catch on the thrilling action taking place on the field.

The legends have been replaced by the modern era commentators, the transistors by television sets, but that hasn't dampened the fun. With more and more cricket being played than ever and the cricketers trying things out of the textbook - the sport of bat and ball has only gotten more exciting.

But then there are instances or perhaps catchphrases used while describing a shot or a situation on the field that make the sport sound so much more than cricket itself.

Picture these:

- He flashes & flashes hard.

- Harbhajan Singh is a compulsive hooker.

- He's got a good arm.

- Up goes the finger.

Taking a cue from not-so-obvious instances and with the Cricket World Cup underway in England, popular animator Nick Murray Willis has imagined cricket commentary in unusual places and the results are truly hilarious.

Uploaded on June 17 on YouTube, the video went viral on Twitter in no time.

This is just the best! Cricket commentary in unrelated situations.The Ben Stokes & Ravi Shastri ones 😂https://t.co/pGBp0nQPgs pic.twitter.com/gXL4i9LBzw — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) June 18, 2019

And the cricket fans couldn't have asked for more.

Best thing on internet today 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏 — Sahil (@imsahil_11) June 18, 2019

HAHAHA LOVED IT 😂😂😂 — OAK (@OAK1857) June 18, 2019

I have done that already - https://t.co/IticXdfoIZ — Nick Murray Willis (@nmurraywillis) June 18, 2019

the clown funeral is too creative This is hilarious — इशरत غفورఖాన్ (@iGrouchoMarxist) June 18, 2019

Nick Murray Willis has, previously, imagined football, WWE, NBA and even Game of Thrones in unusual scenarios and the end results are on point.

You can watch them here: Nick Murray Willis