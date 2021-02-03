Artist Narayan Debnath Draws 'Batul the Great' Perfectly for a Mental Function Test, Wows Doctors

Legendary artist-illustrator Narayan Debnath, who created the famous comic characters of ‘Bantul the Great’, ‘Nonte Fonte’, ‘Handa Bhonda' in Bengali, was conferred with the Padma Shri this year. Debnath, who's characters have attained cult status in Bengali households in West Bengal and even outside, was recently hospitalized with age-related health issues and has been on supportive medication.

Debnath was diagnosed with age-induced neurological and respiratory issues and is being treated for these conditions. Interestingly, in order to test his mental functioning abilities, his doctors came up with a unique method. They asked him to recreate any one of his creations that would help to ascertain his 'Higher Mental Function'.

And Debnath did not disappoint. Given a pen and paper, Debnath and came up with an exact drawing of his ever-smiling superhero character of 'Batul the Great' an even wrote a message and even signed it in impeccable handwriting, all at the age of 96!

A user shared the same on his Twitter handle and commented how the illustrator-artist's genius has in no way been diminished.

This is brilliant. Padma Shree Narayan Debnath is admitted in hospital, so to test his mental function, the doctors had the perfect test for him: draw 'Batul the great', his creation. And this was the result! pic.twitter.com/9Vn3OUOPjG — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 2, 2021

Social media users fell in love with the painting and commented how it took them back to their childhood as the perfect strokes by Debnath reminded them of their love for the iconic pop-culture character they grew up reading.

Omg that handwriting! — 🌈rushati🌈 (@rushatim) February 2, 2021

Amazing! 😍Get well soon Padma Shree Narayan Debnath, we all are praying for you speedy recovery 🙏🏼 https://t.co/XHQNISlTzl — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) February 2, 2021

Emotion ❤ — Anisa Chakraborty (@AnisaTweets92) February 2, 2021

Debnath has been admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue clinic since Friday. His characters Handa Bhonda has been in circulation since 1962 for the monthly Bengali children’s magazine Shuktara. Debnath himself is the only comics-artist in India to have a D.Litt degree.

Also Read: Narayan Debnath, Creator of 'Batul The Great', Has Won The Padma Shri: What He Means For Bengali Children

At 96, the nonagenarian has been the flagbearer of Bengali pop culture for more than five decades and despite his works mainly aimed at the children, there has often been a note of social and nationalistic idealism behind these memorable characters.

Several of Debanth's characters have been reimagined as animated characters.