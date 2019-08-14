Take the pledge to vote

Artist Pays Tribute to Kerala Garment Seller Who Donated All Clothes to Flood Victims

Remember Noushad, the garment seller from Kerala who donated his stock of clothes to the flood victims of Kerala?

News18.com

Updated:August 14, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Artist Pays Tribute to Kerala Garment Seller Who Donated All Clothes to Flood Victims
As incessant rain carries on its fury in Kerala, some inspiring people have taken a step forward to do whatever they can to help those in distress.

Remember Noushad, the garment seller from Kerala who donated his stock of clothes to the flood victims ?

According to reports, in a bid to extend gratitude to the generous act of the garment seller, well-known artist and sculptor from Kerala, Da Vinci Suresh created a vivid collage of Noushad's portrait with different coloured fabrics at the sit-out of his house.

The picture, which went viral on the Internet, had netizens shower love over it.

Noushad, the street vendor, had his clothes stocked up for the sale of Eid. However, his charitable act earned him much admiration from people and celebrities around, also from Suresh, whose own family has been affected by the devastating flood situation.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
