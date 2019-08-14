Artist Pays Tribute to Kerala Garment Seller Who Donated All Clothes to Flood Victims
Remember Noushad, the garment seller from Kerala who donated his stock of clothes to the flood victims of Kerala?
(Facebook/ @Guinness Pakru)
As incessant rain carries on its fury in Kerala, some inspiring people have taken a step forward to do whatever they can to help those in distress.
According to reports, in a bid to extend gratitude to the generous act of the garment seller, well-known artist and sculptor from Kerala, Da Vinci Suresh created a vivid collage of Noushad's portrait with different coloured fabrics at the sit-out of his house.
The picture, which went viral on the Internet, had netizens shower love over it.
நன்றி மறப்பது நன்றன்று நன்றல்லதுஅன்றே மறப்பது நன்று.கேரளாவில் துணிகளை கொடுத்து உதவிய நபருக்கு துணிகளை கொண்டே நன்றி.உடுத்த உடை கொடுத்த மனிதனை மேன்மைப்படுத்தி காட்டியது சிறப்பு 👌#keralaflood @bbctamil @Vignesh_twitz @dhanyarajendran @Saislakshmanan @lakhinathan pic.twitter.com/sqzs0f2HfT— Neppolian (@i_neppo) August 14, 2019
Noushad, the street vendor, had his clothes stocked up for the sale of Eid. However, his charitable act earned him much admiration from people and celebrities around, also from Suresh, whose own family has been affected by the devastating flood situation.
