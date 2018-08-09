GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Artist Performing 'Konnakol' Using the Fibonacci Sequence Has Intrigued the Internet

Time to brush up your maths.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:August 9, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
Image credits: percuss.io / Facebook
When BC Manjunath, a musician by profession, uploaded a video of himself performing the Konnakol composition, he perhaps hadn't expected it to go viral.

Just under 3 days, his composition has raked 2.7 million views on Facebook alone. So, what's so special about it?

For starters, Konnakol is a Carnatic art form in which an artist performs percussion syllables vocally. It uses a spoken element of solkattu, meaning, while the artist spits out Konnakol syllables, he/she also counts the tala (meter) with their hands.

But why is Manjunath going viral? The musician made things interesting by performing the classical art form by syncing his composition with the Fibonacci Series.

Fibonacci Series (or the sequence / golden ratio) which is virtually found everywhere (art, architecture, design, trees, shells, hurricanes, galaxies, etc) made Manjunath's performance for a perfect math crash course.

In his video, Manjunath performs notations in this sequence:

0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55

In simple words, the Fibonacci sequence is a set of numbers that start with a one or a zero, then followed by a one, and the next number is a sum of the two preceding numbers. (0+1 = 1, 1+1 = 2, 1+2 = 3, 2+3 = 5, and so on).

fibonacci spiral

Now that you've brushed up your Mathematics skills, here's Manjunath's video:

While Manjunath's video hasn't gotten much traction, it was a detailed video published by a Facebook page, percuss.io, that made it easier for the commoners to understand the beauty of bringing math to music.



"I am an architect by profession, we try to adapt this ratio in our designs for a balanced product ... And I always been intrigued by the application of Golden ratio in music!! And your presentation is an answer to my quest!! Brilliant sir," wrote one intruiged user.

"I studied Indian Raga singing at Mills College years ago and am in love with the extended non-western asymmetry which is nature's growth pattern. Beautiful. Thank you for Posting this!"

In case, you need the entire notations, you're welcome.

As for Manjunath, he's pumped up with this new found fame. Responding to the video, the artist wrote, "My Gaaaaaaaaaawd these are insane responses. Never thought this would come out to this level when I just did it in my Living Room putting my Phone camera against the wall did a selfie video. Thanks a lot my dearest friends. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 hope to come with some more in my lifetime."

