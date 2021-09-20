Artist Recreates Iconic 'The Flintstones' Sounds, Takes Viewers Down Memory Lane

Today's world is a world of nostalgia and recreation. From Bollywood tunes to daily soap operas, the last few years have seen it all. Following in the footsteps of the trend, one artist has now reproduced the famous and memorable sound of the cartoon The Flintstones. This is one of the cartoons that many youngsters from the 90s grew up watching.

Josh Harmon is the creator of this reproduction. He can be seen in the video producing the cartoon's sounds with his drums and other instruments. Josh first posted the video on his Instagram account in April.

"Recreating the background score of the legendary Flintstones bowling scene," Josh said in the caption "Drum Comedy goes classic with the sounds of the Flintstones. Yabba-dabba-doo! the slide whistle has been activated."

Josh is shown employing a technique known as 'Foley.' It is mostly utilised to provide the background music or sound effects for movies or television shows. This isn't Josh's first video; he's already posted several clips in which he recreates the background music of classic cartoons such as Tom and Jerry, Star Wars, and Toy Story, making netizens take a trip down to memory lane.

In another of his video, he recreated the iconic Tom & Jerry fight seen. There's a possibility the video of the artist reproducing sounds from an episode of the show may leave you flabbergasted.

Recently, another artist has surfaced on social media, he is known as 'Kid The Wiz,'. He posted a video on Instagram, showcasing not just his dancing but also his editing skills. The artist, a music producer and dancer, has piqued people's interest with his latest video, which has some spectacular VFX. The artist channels the city's energy in the video, with the caption shouting, "New York Energy at its peak!" as he dances to the beats of his new track 'Bad One.'

