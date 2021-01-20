Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Mural to Mark Joe Biden-Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day

The United States is all geared up for its 59th Presidential inauguration after what’s been one of the most hotly contested elections in its history. The contest was ridden with delays and issues of alleged ballot frauds.

The day has finally arrived when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th and 49th incumbents of the United States on Wednesday at the US Capitol Building. Both script history as President-elect Biden once sworn in will be the oldest elected President of the US at 78-year-old. While VP-elect Kamala Harris will become the first woman in the US to hold that office.

Even though several world leaders and prominent personalities took their time to congratulate Biden and Harris because of the long-stretched election, as time flew more and more dignitaries started rolling out congratulatory messages to them. In one such latest instance, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a new sand art on the Puri beach on Wednesday to congratulate both leaders.

Pattnaik took the microblogging site to share his new sand art which he created in honour of Biden and Harris. The Padma Shri awardee’s latest sand sculpture features Biden and Harris against a background of the US flag and the US Capitol Building in the foreground. It also has the word ‘Congratulation’ that was sculpted on his sand art.

See it here:

His new sand art post has collected a couple of thousand likes within hours of sharing it online. Netizens appreciated the artist in the comments section of the post.

One user called Pattnaik’s art as ‘incredible’

This is incredible! — GrannySnark (@grannysnark) January 20, 2021

Another user said the new sand art was ‘an amazing tribute’ to Biden and Harris.

This is an amazing tribute to President Biden and Vice President Harris! — Bettystherlan (@bettystherlan) January 20, 2021

Terming the latest sand artwork as ‘apt to the situation,’ a third user congratulated Pattnaik for his artwork and President-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris for the inauguration.

https://twitter.com/_AMathur/status/1351712044207140874

Democratic nominee Joe Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in a closely contested US Presidential election. Biden, a four-decade Senator from Washington and then a vice-president under former president Barack Obama, in his third attempt at the White House, received close to 75 million votes. He defeated Trump by more than four million votes.

Fellow Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017, was elected as the Vice President in the elections. She is also the first woman, Black American and Asian-American to become Vice President of the United States.