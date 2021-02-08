Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Pray for Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Victims

Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is known to incorporate current relevant themes in his creation and he has done exactly the same with his latest sand art. Praying for the victims of the Uttarakhand Glacier burst, Pattnaik created a sand art wishing for safety of those in the affected areas.

Pattnaik who created the art on the Puri beach, posted a video of his sand art and wrote on Twitter, "Praying for everyone's safety in the affected areas. My SandArt with message #PrayForUttarakhand at Puri beach."

Praying for everyone's safety in the affected areas. My SandArt with message #PrayForUttarakhand at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/Tj6vpmVld0— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 7, 2021

The Nanda devi glacier burst in Uttarakhand and resulted in massive floods in the Chamoli district of the state.

A total of 14 bodies were recovered while over 170 people are still missing. The glacier burst resulted in an avalanche and huge floods in the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of thousands, and damaging both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects.

The government and the Centre has deployed several teams to help in rescue actions.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have said that at least five PWD bridges have been washed away. ANI reported that the ITBP has rescued 12 workers were rescued from tunnel no 2 and 30 workers were still trapped in tunnel no. 1 near the Tapovan hydro power project.